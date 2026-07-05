Babar Azam returns as Pakistan Test Captain replacing Shan Masood

LAHORE – Ahead of two crucial overseas Test tours, Pakistan Cricket Board picked seaosoned player Babar Azam as national Test captain as the star player looks to bounce back and deliver stronger performances against the West Indies and England.

The announcement was made by the PCB’s national selection committee during a press conference at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Officials also confirmed that the squads for the upcoming Test tours of the West Indies and England will be unveiled later in the day.

Babar’s return marks his second spell as Pakistan’s Test skipper. He previously led the side from 2020 to 2023, overseeing 20 Tests and guiding the team to 10 victories, while suffering six defeats and recording four draws. His reappointment comes as Pakistan looks to revive its fortunes in the longest format after a difficult run under Masood.

Masood assumed the Test captaincy in 2023 ahead of Pakistan’s tour of Australia, but his tenure failed to deliver the desired results. He captained the side in 16 Test matches, winning only four while losing 12, leaving him with a win percentage of just 25.

One of the lowest points of his leadership came when Pakistan endured a shocking 2-0 home series defeat to Bangladesh—widely regarded as one of the team’s most disappointing Test performances in recent years.

Despite leading Pakistan in seven Test series, Masood’s only series success came in 2024, when the hosts secured a 2-1 victory over England. However, inconsistent performances elsewhere ultimately brought his captaincy under scrutiny.

Pakistan’s immediate focus now shifts to a demanding overseas schedule. The team is set to depart for the West Indies on 13 July, where it will first play a four-day warm-up fixture beginning 18 July before the Test series.

The Caribbean tour features two Tests in Trinidad and Tobago, with the opening match scheduled from 25 to 29 July and the second from 2 to 6 August.

Following the West Indies assignment, Pakistan will travel to England for a three-Test series. The first Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds, from 19 to 23 August, followed by the second at the iconic Lord’s from 27 to 31 August. The series will conclude with the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from 9 to 13 September.