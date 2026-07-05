Police identify ‘Boss’ in foreign women kidnapping and rape case

LAHORE – A major breakthrough has emerged in the investigation into the alleged kidnapping and rape of foreign women in Lahore, with police identifying the mysterious figure referred to as “Boss” by the victims.

Addressing a press conference, Lahore DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said the individual known as “Boss” has been identified as Waheed, a resident of Okara, who already has eight criminal cases registered against him.

The DIG said police received information about the case through the emergency helpline on July 1, after which an immediate investigation was launched. Initially, four suspects were arrested, while additional investigations led to the arrest of four more individuals, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to eight.

Faisal Kamran said police contacted the relevant embassies to assist the foreign victims. He explained that authorities first approached the Spanish Embassy, while one of the victims is a Venezuelan national, whose country does not have an embassy in Pakistan.

To ensure the victims’ comfort and confidence, female police officers were assigned to assist them, and they were persuaded to undergo medical examinations. The DIG acknowledged that there were initial difficulties in recording their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, but confirmed that all communications with embassy officials have been documented by police.

He said the women agreed to remain in Lahore for an additional day, after which they appeared before a court to record their statements under Section 164. Police then obtained the suspects’ physical remand to continue the investigation.

According to the victims’ statements, suspect Raza Dar allegedly called a man known as “Boss” to the scene to intimidate them. They claimed the man arrived with armed guards and threatened them with death and other serious consequences.

Faisal Kamran said investigators later confirmed that the person referred to as “Boss” is Waheed, who has a prior criminal record involving eight registered cases.

The DIG also revealed that during the investigation, police learned that one of the suspects is related to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister. He said senior authorities were informed and instructed investigators to proceed strictly according to the law without any discrimination.

Kamran added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also contacted police and directed that the investigation be conducted purely on merit.

Responding to a question, the DIG said police could never imagine raiding a judge’s residence. He added that the concerned Station House Officer (SHO), who had gone to a judge’s house, was suspended and departmental proceedings were initiated against him.