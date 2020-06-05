Pakistan steel Mills: Senate Chairman forwards matter to relevant committee

Web Desk
12:26 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Pakistan steel Mills: Senate Chairman forwards matter to relevant committee
Share

ISLAMABAD - Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjarani has forward the matter of sacking all the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to relevant committee after government announced to privatize the mill.

In his address during the Senate session, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar informed that the debt of PSM stands at 230 billion rupees. The government has now decided to lease out the core steel mills operations for revival, he added.

He told the house during question hour that our tax collection also witnessed twenty seven percent growth before the breakout of Covid-19.

He said the post pandemic has seen thirty percent decline in tax collection but expressed the confidence that the situation will improve as the business activities are being resumed.

The session was begun by offering fateha for those who died of coronavirus including the parliamentarians and the victims of Karachi plane crash. The chaiman sought Allah Almighty‘s blessings to rid the country of this pandemic.

Earlier,while addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Hammad said 15 parties have shown their interest in PSM and clarified that only the core Steel Mills operations will be privatized.

Hammad Azhar said that about 9,000 employees of PSM will be relieved in two phases after payment of their retirement dues and one-month salary. An amount of 20 billion rupees will be spent on this package. On an average, each employee will get 2.3 million rupees.

He said this proposal will now be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

More From This Category
Governor House doctor arrested on charges of ...
11:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about ...
11:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 ...
10:14 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
PM stresses anti-coronavirus SOPs to avert tough ...
08:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
'I was raped by Rehman Mailk,' alleges US blogger ...
07:54 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Pakistan Navy to make all out efforts for ...
06:58 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George Floyd's daughter
08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr