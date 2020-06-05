Punjab reopens public parks amid COVID-19 outbreak
12:36 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
LAHORE – The Punjab government on Friday has announced to reopen parks across the province amid coronavirus outbreak.
According to media reports, the parks will remain open from 6:00am to 9:00pm every day.
A large number of people are visiting the parks by completely following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid spread of COVID-19.
