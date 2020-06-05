Meera claims she’s writing her autobiography

Sheherbano Syed
01:19 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Meera claims she’s writing her autobiography
Share

Veteran actor Meera has announced that she is writing an autobiography, detailing all the ups and downs in her life.

On Instagram, the actor shared how she came about the idea of writing a book on her life.

Sharing a picture with popular Indian actors from 2003, the Baaji star revealed that this is when she started writing her book.

Meera is surrounded by Shatrughan Sinha, Dilip Kumar and Pankaj Udhas in the picture.

“Legends in one frame, India 2003. Took this picture when I was in Bombay. (That’s when) I started writing chapter 1 to chapter 3 (of) my life story. I’m enjoying writing, I’m enjoying it so much. Coming soon, my book my life, who I am and why I am,” read the caption.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes ...
08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Meghan Markle speaks out about ‘Black Lives ...
07:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Naveed Raza urges people to stop denying the ...
06:51 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the ...
03:37 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Ertugrul actor Ezgi Esma wants to visit Pakistan ...
01:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Making a hairstyle like Ariana Grande doesn’t ...
01:23 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George Floyd's daughter
08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr