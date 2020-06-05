Meera claims she’s writing her autobiography
Veteran actor Meera has announced that she is writing an autobiography, detailing all the ups and downs in her life.
On Instagram, the actor shared how she came about the idea of writing a book on her life.
Sharing a picture with popular Indian actors from 2003, the Baaji star revealed that this is when she started writing her book.
Meera is surrounded by Shatrughan Sinha, Dilip Kumar and Pankaj Udhas in the picture.
“Legends in one frame, India 2003. Took this picture when I was in Bombay. (That’s when) I started writing chapter 1 to chapter 3 (of) my life story. I’m enjoying writing, I’m enjoying it so much. Coming soon, my book my life, who I am and why I am,” read the caption.
