SC to hear PSM case on June 9

ISLAMABAD – The apex court has fixed the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) case for hearing on June 9 today (Friday), after the federal government announced to lease core operations of the mill.

According to media details, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has formed a bench including Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The registrar office has issued notices to all parties including the PSM in this regard.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) earlier decided to relieve the employees of the PSM under golden handshake scheme.

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar had said the workers would receive Rs 2.3 million on average afterwards.

Today, in his address during the Senate session, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar informed that the debt of PSM stands at 230 billion rupees. The government has now decided to lease out the core steel mills operations for revival, he added.