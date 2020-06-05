Ertugrul actor Ezgi Esma wants to visit Pakistan and have chai

The action adventure serial full of sword fights, Dirilis:Ertugrul, has become a major hit in Pakistan and the cast is smitten by the love they are getting from their audience.

Many leading cast members of Ertugrul have expressed their desire to meet Pakistani fans once the pandemic is over and everyone is completely overjoyed by the news.

Turkish actor Ezgi Esma Kürklü, who essays the role of Banu Çiçek in the epic serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul, recently recorded a message for her fans in Pakistan, reported Independent Urdu.

“I’ve been receiving hundreds of messages full of love, kindness and nice words from you. Thank you very much for it, it really touched my heart,” said Ezgi.

She also shared her views about Pakistan and it’s people. “When I think of Pakistan, I always think of a very colourful place with kind and energetic people. I think it’s a crowded country and I like crowded places.”

Drawing a parallel between Pakistan and Turkey, Ezgi said, “It’s a bit like Turkey, probably. And you know, as they say, it’s two countries but one nation so I think we’re close.”

“After receiving all these messages, it made me think that Turks and Pakistanis are really similar to each other,” she added.

She also revealed that she wished to visit Pakistan some day.

“I really want to come (to Pakistan). I don’t know when… probably when these travelling restrictions are a little lighter. I want to come, because there are a lot of things that I am interested in about Pakistan,” she said.

“The culture and the history” is what she found most interesting about Pakistan.

Towards the end of the video, she melted her fans hearts with a special request in Urdu.

“When I come to Pakistan, will you offer me tea?” she said.

We can guarantee that there will be a long line of admirers, happily waiting to take her out for chai.

