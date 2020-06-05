Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world

03:37 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world
Kylie Jenner has been ranked #1 as the highest-paid celebrity on Forbes annual list of the world's top earning stars.

According to the publication’s Celeb 100 list, the beauty mogul earned $590m in the previous year, most of which is because beauty conglomerate Coty bought a 51 percent stake of Jenner’s eponymous brand, Kylie Cosmetics, last January.

The ranks comes amid drama between Jenner and Forbes over her billionaire status.

Other stars featured in the e top 10 list include Kanye West, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, LeBron James and Dwayne Johnson follow closely behind.

Forbes titles the reality TV star as the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 and again in 2020, but released a bombshell report last week, calling out the Jenner clan of exaggerating figures and 'forging' tax returns for Kylie’s cosmetics company.

The reality star denied the report shortly after, tweeting:

