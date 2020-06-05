Funeral of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah today in Riyadh
04:38 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - The funeral and burial of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will take place today (Friday) in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia in a statement had announced the passing away of the Prince on Thursday, the SPA reported.
- Governor House doctor arrested on charges of raping woman11:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about London visit11:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 patients10:14 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- PCB central contract — Bisma retains Pakistan captaincy, head coach ...09:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- PM stresses anti-coronavirus SOPs to avert tough times08:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George Floyd's daughter
08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Meghan Markle speaks out about ‘Black Lives Matter’07:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Naveed Raza urges people to stop denying the existence of coronavirus06:51 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in the ...03:37 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020