Funeral of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah today in Riyadh
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:38 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Funeral of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah today in Riyadh
Share

ISLAMABAD - The funeral and burial of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will take place today (Friday) in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia in a statement had announced the passing away of the Prince on Thursday, the SPA reported.

More From This Category
Funeral of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah today ...
04:38 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Global Vaccine Summit 2020: Additional $ 8.8 b ...
10:59 AM | 5 Jun, 2020
India’s defence secretary contracts coronavirus
08:44 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
At least 40 students, staff hurt in knife attack ...
11:24 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
Protesters defy curfew in US as standoffs between ...
12:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
Coronavirus — World’s largest Muslim nation ...
10:46 PM | 2 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George Floyd's daughter
08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr