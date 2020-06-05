Making a hairstyle like Ariana Grande doesn’t mean I’m copying her: Aima Baig
Share
You know the old saying – stars, they're just like us. They make trips to the grocery store, they go for a run around town (though they look fab far while doing it) — and just like many of us, they could can seek inspiration from other celebrities as well.
Popular singer Aima Baig has finally opened up about being constantly accused of emulating Ariana Grande. In a recent Instagram live session, Baig clarified that the last thing she would want is to imitate Grande.
“Making a ponytail like her, doesn’t make me like Ariana Grande. I don’t even wanna be like Ariana Grande,” she said.
The Coke Studio singer claims that while she takes inspiration from Grande, both in terms of her music and looks, in her opinion is doesn’t equate to copying.
” I love her. Her vocals are the biggest inspiration for me. But I don’t wanna be her. I love her style. But I also love Hania’s style. Sometimes I love Selina’s style, Momina’s style.”
Baig further added that it’s completely alright to adopt someone else’s style occasionally.
” It’s ok kay ager aap kisi kay style ko copy kar rahay ho (if you’re copying someone else’s style). It doesn’t mean that you’re copying that person completely. You’re just being inspired by that one person and you wanna try it on your self and see how you look.”
At the same time the Baig is not bothered by the jokes amaze regarding this scenario. ” If that makes you guys happy or laugh then that’s the least I can do for you all. So go ahead Laugh out loud,” she concluded.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Governor House doctor arrested on charges of raping woman11:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about London visit11:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 patients10:14 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- PCB central contract — Bisma retains Pakistan captaincy, head coach ...09:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- PM stresses anti-coronavirus SOPs to avert tough times08:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Meghan Markle speaks out about ‘Black Lives Matter’07:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Naveed Raza urges people to stop denying the existence of coronavirus06:51 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in the ...03:37 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020