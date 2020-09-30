The fault is not in our laws, our mindset needs to change: Mehwish Hayat

Victim-blaming trauma survivors is a cultural phenomenon. It isn’t something unheard of, but every time it happens, it sends out a very wrong message to others.

Mehwish Hayat has taken to social media to shed light on how victim blaming plagues the society.

The starlet had highlighted the importance of shifting the focus of our blame from the victim to the offender.

Sharing a scene from Actor in Law. The fault is not our laws, there is provision to protect & provide security for all women in Pak. It boils down to ‘mindset’ & ‘intent’. Shame that nothing has changed & it’s still as relevant today as it was then.@fahadmustafa26 @nabeelqureshi pic.twitter.com/CoeuW2tBoT — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 28, 2020

Sharing a clip from her 2016 film Actor in Law, Hayat Tweeted, "The fault is not in our laws, there is provision to protect and provide security to all women in Pakistan. It boils down to ‘mindset’ and ‘intent’."

"Shame that nothing has changed and it’s still as relevant today as it was then," said Hayat.

According to the starlet, the issue does not lie within the laws, but the authorities who chose to manipulate them so they could use them to their own advantage.

