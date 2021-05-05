Pak-KSA cooperation will positively impact regional peace, COAS Bajwa tells Saudi general

08:44 PM | 5 May, 2021
Pak-KSA cooperation will positively impact regional peace, COAS Bajwa tells Saudi general
Share

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces at Riyadh, said ISPR on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, defence & security and military to military cooperation were discussed.

COAS emphasized the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

CGS KSA thanked the COAS for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.

More From This Category
100 DG Khan students graduate from US-funded ...
10:09 PM | 5 May, 2021
Negligence in serving expats unacceptable, ...
09:49 PM | 5 May, 2021
Sialkot AC Sonia Sadaf held responsible for ...
09:08 PM | 5 May, 2021
COVID-19: Punjab University announces 20% ...
06:46 PM | 5 May, 2021
Punjab announces complete lockdown from May 8
05:33 PM | 5 May, 2021
Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai ...
05:05 PM | 5 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani 'crystal artist' Sara Shakeel featured in British Vogue
06:37 PM | 5 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr