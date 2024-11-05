Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris; Fresh Polls show tight race ahead of US Elections

WASHINGTON – US Election Day is finally here as Americans are set to cast their votes for 2024 presidential race. Polls released on the eve of the election show Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a dead heat, with no one holding major lead in any of the key states.

All eyes are on the elections after a dramatic election campaign that includes Trump’s assassination attempts, Biden’s withdrawal from the race, convictions, and massive campaign donations.

Recent polls suggest Trump and Harris separated by less than a percentage point, and in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, the contest is so close that neither candidate can claim a definitive advantage.

With just hours remaining before polling stations open, both candidates are focusing their final efforts on these swing states, hoping to secure enough support to reach the crucial 270 Electoral College votes. This time, voter turnout will be crucial, and the results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and other battlegrounds will ultimately determine the next occupant of the White House.

In America, the presidency is dependent on the Electoral College, and the key to enter White House is 270 votes. As it stands, neither Harris nor Trump has a clear path to victory.

For Kamala Harris, the election is a chance to cement her position as the first female president of US as she focused on issues like immigration reform and abortion.

Donald Trump’s campaign holds a different stance on immigration, positioning himself as the candidate who will fight for the working class. However, his controversial remarks and ongoing legal challenges have kept his approval ratings low among some demographics.

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance also remained in bad light after making several controversial remarks. On the Democratic side, Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, amassed mixed reactions.

As the final ballots are cast, both candidates will be hoping for a surge of support that could carry them across the 270-vote threshold. The nation’s eyes are fixed on the results, knowing that the stakes for this election couldn’t be higher.