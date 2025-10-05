PM Shehbaz jets off to Malaysia to forge New Trade, Investment Deals

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on three-day official visit to Malaysia for high-stakes talks on economy and cooperation.

The premier is visiting Southeast Asian nation on formal invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Sharif highlighted his ambitious agenda, saying the visit aims to strengthen trade, economic partnerships, and strategic cooperation across multiple sectors. “Important global and regional issues will also be on the table. Pakistan-Malaysia ties will continue to flourish, Inshallah,” he said.

During the visit, high-level talks are expected to unlock new opportunities in IT, telecommunications, halal food, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy. People-to-people exchanges are also set to receive a major boost.

Key agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are anticipated, cementing both existing partnerships and opening doors to new avenues of collaboration.

PM Sharif will be joined by a powerful delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and senior officials—signaling the importance of this landmark diplomatic mission.

Pakistan and Malaysia share long-standing and friendly ties. Both sides are ambitious to advance trade, investment, and key sectors such as IT, telecom, energy, infrastructure, and the halal food industry.