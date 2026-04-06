Gold opens week with gains – Check latest prices in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered an increase on Monday amid upward trend in international market as it remained stable in previous session.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 with new rate settling at Rs491,462.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs943, taking new rate to Rs421,349 in local market.

The precious commodity witnessed an increase of $11 in international bullion market where per ounce price hovered at $4,687.

Unlike gold, silver prices in Pakistan fell with per tola rate plunged by Rs50 to reach Rs7,744.

Meanwhile, oil prices showed little movement on Monday amid volatile trading as investors awaited updates on U.S.-Iran negotiations, while concerns lingered over ongoing supply disruptions in shipping.

Brent crude climbed 76 cents, or 0.7%, reaching $109.79 per barrel by 0656 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 53 cents, or 0.5%, to $111.01 per barrel.