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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 6 April 2026

By News Desk
9:02 am | Apr 6, 2026
Gold Prices Increase By Rs6100 To Rs356100 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs490,362 on April 6, 2026. The price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs420,406.

Last week, bullion prices witnessed jump as price per tola rose by Rs3,400, pushing the rate to Rs490,362 in the local market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Commodity Unit Price
Gold Per Tola Rs490,362
Gold 10 Grams Rs420,406
Gold (Int’l) Per Ounce $4,676
Silver Per Tola Rs7,794

In the international market, gold prices also showed stability. The global rate was recorded at $4,676 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

22Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 457,875 437,062 374,625
Per 1 Gram 39,256 37,471 32,118
Per 10 Gram 392,562 374,718 321,187
Per Ounce 1,112,636 1,062,061 910,338

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the price of silver in the domestic market remained unchanged as well, standing at Rs7,794 per tola.

Gold price drops by Rs7,100 per tola in Pakistan amid global uncertainty

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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