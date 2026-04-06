Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 6 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs490,362 on April 6, 2026. The price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs420,406.
Last week, bullion prices witnessed jump as price per tola rose by Rs3,400, pushing the rate to Rs490,362 in the local market.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs490,362
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs420,406
|Gold (Int’l)
|Per Ounce
|$4,676
|Silver
|Per Tola
|Rs7,794
In the international market, gold prices also showed stability. The global rate was recorded at $4,676 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.
22Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|457,875
|437,062
|374,625
|Per 1 Gram
|39,256
|37,471
|32,118
|Per 10 Gram
|392,562
|374,718
|321,187
|Per Ounce
|1,112,636
|1,062,061
|910,338
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Meanwhile, the price of silver in the domestic market remained unchanged as well, standing at Rs7,794 per tola.
Gold price drops by Rs7,100 per tola in Pakistan amid global uncertainty