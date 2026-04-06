Pakistan enforces 8pm market closure nationwide to save energy

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to close markets and malls across the country at 8 PM to conserve energy, with the policy taking effect from April 7.

According to reports, an important review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding petroleum products, energy conservation, and the implementation of austerity measures.

In the meeting, it was decided that in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, markets, bazaars, and shopping malls will close at 8 PM.

However, it was decided that in divisional headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, markets and shopping malls will be allowed to remain open until 9 PM.

Participants were informed that this decision was made in consultation with provincial governments.

Additionally, it was decided that shops selling daily-use items, departmental stores, and all kinds of malls will also close at 8 PM, while bakeries, restaurants, tandoors, and other food outlets will be closed by 10 PM.

Wedding halls, marquees, and other commercial venues where weddings are held will remain closed after 10 PM. Wedding events in private properties and homes will also be prohibited after 10 PM.