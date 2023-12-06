Canada launches another global centre to to fast-track immigration processing

TORONTO - The immigration authorities in Canada have opened another global centre to help facilitate the migration of people at a swift rate

In an official statement on Wednesday, the government confirmed opening the centre in Romania located within the Embassy of Canada in Bucharest to be supported by 20 new employees, including both Canada-based and locally-engaged staff.

Romania's centre is the second global operations centre outside Canada after the Philippines and is poised to facilitate aspiring immigrants.

'These centres complement Canada’s processing network, extend the work day over multiple time zones, and help boost IRCC’s overall processing capacity for the benefit of applicants,' an official press release stated.

Canada's immigration minister commented on the development that the centre would assist the country in bringing more people to Canada.

“Immigration is crucial to Canada’s economic growth and prosperity. Improving immigration processing capacity and client service is key to success in the global search for talent. I am glad that we are expanding our worldwide presence by opening a second global operations centre. This new centre will help support our goal of bringing people to Canada—whether to visit, study, work or stay permanently—and doing it faster,” Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said.

Canada is fast becoming a top choice of people from across the world due to multiple benefits including improved quality of life and a sense of security.

The country has garnered praise for welcoming immigrants and the statistics in this regard also portray the country in a favourable light.

With the 2024–2026 Immigration Levels Plan, the Government of Canada is maintaining its target of 485,000 permanent residents for 2024 and plans to increase to 500,000 in 2025.

The government confirms that Immigration accounts for almost 100% of the country's labour force growth and, by 2032, it’s projected to account for 100% of Canada’s population growth. If the figures are examined, it appears that immigrants account for 36% of physicians, 33% of business owners with paid staff, and 41% of engineers in Canada.