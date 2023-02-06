Pakistan offers assistance to Turkiye as deadly earthquake kills over 2,200

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government offered assistance after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in Turkiye and Syria.
Islamabad offered assistance as the death toll is expected to climb as information trickles in from remote areas of southeast Turkiye. Graphics doing rounds on the internet show buildings reduced to rubble, with bodies lying on the ground.
In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the government and the people of Turkiye for the huge loss. Islamabad stands in solidarity with its Turkish brethren in this hour of grief, he said, recalling Ankara’s support to Pakistan in every hour of difficulty. Sharif said his government will help Turkiye in every possible way.
The premier also renewed the call for global action in the wake of an increase in climate change-induced natural disasters, maintaining that climate change induced disasters are not limited to a single nation, calling on the international community to act for the survival of mankind.
PM further prayed for eternal peace of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured.
Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences & most sincere sympathies to my brother President @RTErdogan & brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives & damage to infrastructure.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 6, 2023
President Dr Arif Alvi too expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the latest natural disaster. He conveyed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish people and the families of the victims.
Alvi also conveyed his condolences to people of Syria over the loss of precious lives as hundreds are still under rubble while rescue operation is underway.
Monday’s quake was the deadliest in recent time, it struck about 18 km from the southeastern city of Gaziantep, the US Geological Survey (USGC) said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.
On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.
