Female Chinese student accuses Malakand University professor of sexual harassment

PESHAWAR - A Chinese student of Mphil studies at Malakand University has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against her professor, local media reported.

The varsity administration has formed a three-member committee to probe into the matter after the student of the Department of English filed a complaint with higher authorities and government officials against the senior professor.

The identity of the complainant and the accused has not been released by the university.

The investigation team has held four meetings so far and it will submit a report on the complaint in coming days.