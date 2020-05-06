Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district in occupied Kashmir today (Wednesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sharshali area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

