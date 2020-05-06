MoHR plans special measures to end child abuse
ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has taken special measures to strengthen the realisation of the rights of the children to protect them from all forms of violence and exploitation.
The Ministry has devised a plan through its helpline 1099 to make it working for 24/7 to end the menace of child abuse with collective efforts of the society, an official said on Wednesday.
He said that now helpline would work day and night to end Child abuse to bring them into mainstream of the society's fabric.
He said that Ministry has initiated some projects to root out this evil and they will be implemented soon.
He said that the multi-faceted approach is needed to end this so ministry will launch an awareness campaign for child protection countrywide.
