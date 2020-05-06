NCC meeting to decide about relaxation in lockdown today

ISLAMABAD - A National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting today (Wednesday) will be held in federal capital to take decision regarding relaxation in ongoing lockdown.

While briefing media in Islamabad about decisions made in the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Shibli Faraz stated this and said that the chief ministers of all provinces will attend the meeting to deliberate on next strategy.

Shibli Faraz said relaxation in lockdown will still require that people take precautions. He said war against corona pandemic can be won only by staying at homes.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Interior to take steps to improve the situation of police stations on modern lines.

Shibli Faraz said the cabinet deliberated on the issue of ban on import of goods from India, except life-saving drugs.

He said the Prime Minister directed to make sure that there is no violation of this ban.

The Minister said the cabinet decided to donate its one month salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19.

He said the gesture has been made in view of the prevailing situation and difficulties faced by the people.