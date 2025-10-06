PM Shehbaz given guard of honor as Pakistan, Malaysia ready for new era of cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Perdana Putra Complex, the key centre of Malaysia’s government. Awaiting the premier was his host and counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, standing on the red carpet that symbolized both warmth and anticipation between two Islamic nations.

The two sides are gearing up for a major boost in ties as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started his three-day official visit to Southeast Asia with full diplomatic splendour a guard of honour, red-carpet welcome, and high-level talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

🇲🇾🫱🏼‍🫲🏽🇵🇰 : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office (Perdana Putra) in Putrajaya, where he was warmly received by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was presented with a Guard of Honour by the Malaysian Armed… pic.twitter.com/T1znDMXYCw — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) October 6, 2025

Malaysian PM Anwar personally greeted Shehbaz Sharif, marking a warm and historic reception. Behind the pomp and ceremony is serious business, both leaders are holding crucial one-on-one and delegation-level talks to chart a new roadmap for cooperation in trade, IT and telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy.

Key agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit, promising fresh momentum in Pakistan–Malaysia relations.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are with PM. PM Shehbaz landed in Malaysia on Sunday night, where he was welcomed by Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, and senior diplomats at Bunga Raya International Airport.

Before his departure, the prime minister had expressed high hopes for the visit, calling it an opportunity to “enhance trade and economic engagement” and deepen Pakistan’s partnership with Malaysia.