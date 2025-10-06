PTI hits back at Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s remarks on Imran Khan as ‘malicious’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly criticized Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman for his recent comments regarding party chairman Imran Khan, calling them malicious.

In a statement, PTI accused Hafiz Naeem of attempting to appease establishment while commenting on detained public leader’s integrity and honor. The party described his remarks as an example of political malice and extreme intellectual servitude.

Khan also recalled its unconditional support for Jamat e Islami Palestine march earlier this year. A spokesperson of party reaffirmed the party’s unwavering stance on Palestine, highlighting that Imran Khan has consistently opposed Israel and subservient rulers. “PTI’s statements reflect Imran Khan’s firm positions,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further questioned Hafiz Naeem’s silence on other issues, asking why he has not spoken out for Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, currently in Israeli custody, or raised questions about former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s silence.

“The nation knows when remote-controlled politicians speak and on whose cue. Hafiz Naeem may continue serving the institutions, but he should refrain from criticizing Imran Khan,” PTI made it clear.