PTI 'ready' for talks with govt on date for nationwide elections

Hours after the National Assembly passed a resolution against the Supreme Court verdict on the Punjab elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) once again extended a dialogue offer to the coalition government to finalise a date for the “national elections”.

The NA resolution made it binding on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the top court’s verdict in a case relating to the delay in elections in Punjab.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who has been demanding early elections across the country since his ouster in April last year — earlier said that he was ready to wait till October for polls if the PDM government shares a roadmap with him ensuring that everything would be in order.

Talking to journalists, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the political situation in the country was not as deteriorating to impose an emergency. “Only way to stop elections in Pakistan is throwing out the Constitution,” he added.

The move will pave the way for martial law in the country, warned the PTI leader.