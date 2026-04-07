Gold Price comes down to Rs4.88 Lac in Pakistan amid global surge

KARACHI – Gold prices are on roller-coaster ride in Pakistan, and the bullion comes down by Rs3,000 per tola on Tuesday after a brief gain at the start of this week.

Data shared by the Sarafa Association shows the price of a single tola of gold plunged by Rs3,000, settling at Rs488,462, while 10-gram gold dropped by Rs2,572 to Rs418,777.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal/Weight Price Change Gold (per tola) 488,462 -3,000 Gold (per tola) 491,462 +1,100 Gold (10 grams) 418,777 -2,572 Silver (per tola) 7,744 — International gold rate $4,657/oz -30

Global gold rates also saw a decline, losing $30 to reach $4,657 per ounce. Silver, on the other hand, remained stable at Rs7,744 per tola, offering a rare moment of steadiness amid the market turbulence.

Market watchers warn that continued international volatility could put further pressure on local gold prices, leaving buyers and investors closely monitoring the situation.