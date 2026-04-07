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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Daily Gold Price Update – 7 April 2026

By News Desk
8:44 am | Apr 7, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rates stand at Rs4.91 Lac in Pakistan on April 7, 2026, as prices continue to go up amid geopolitical uncertainty.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,100, and the new rate is Rs491,462 while price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs943, to Rs421,349.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Unit Price
Gold Per Tola Rs491,462
Gold 10 Grams Rs421,349
Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,687
Silver Per Tola Rs7,744

22Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 457,691 436,887 374,475
Per 1 Gram 39,240 37,457 32,106
Per 10 Gram 392,406 374,570 321,060
Per Ounce 1,112,190 1,061,636 909,974

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price
4-April Rs490,362
1-April Rs494,062
30-March Rs475,962
28-March Rs472,062
26-March Rs468,262
25-March Rs479,262
24-March Rs464,062

Meanwhile, the international gold market also recorded gains, with the price rising by $11 per ounce to settle at $4,687, including a premium of $20.

Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

In contrast to gold’s upward movement, silver prices declined in the local market. The price of silver dropped by Rs50, bringing the rate down to Rs7,744 per tola.

 

 

 

 

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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