Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Lahore and Karachi – 10 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Friday after hitting a fresh record high in the local market, according to the latest data released by the All Pakistan Saraffa Association.

The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs425,178 per tola, while 10 grams of gold stood at Rs364,521. The rates held steady across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Faisalabad.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs425,178 Lahore Rs425,178 Islamabad Rs425,178 Peshawar Rs425,178 Quetta Rs425,178 Sialkot Rs425,178 Hyderabad Rs425,178 Faisalabad Rs425,178

In the international market, gold prices also showed stability, maintaining their historic peak at $4,039 per ounce.

Gold remained safe-haven asset, attracting investors amid global economic uncertainty. Experts note that prices are being influenced by factors such as fluctuating currency values, geopolitical tensions, and interest rate trends.

Meanwhile, silver prices witnessed an increase, with the per tola rate rising to Rs5,066 and the 10-gram rate climbing to Rs4,343.