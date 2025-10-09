Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 24Karat, 22K Gold Prices – 9 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to all all-time high as the price of gold per tola stays at Rs425,178, while, the rate for 10 grams of gold went up by Rs7,202, reaching Rs364,521.
Gold Rates Today
|Gold Type
|Per Tola
|Per Gram
|Per 10 Grams
|Per Ounce
|24K Gold
|Rs425,178
|36,163
|Rs364,521
|1,141,521
|22K Gold
|386,650
|33,149.42
|331,494.17
|939,559.50
|21K Gold
|369,075
|31,642.63
|316,426.25
|896,852.25
|18K Gold
|316,350
|27,122.25
|271,222.50
|768,730.50
Global Frenzy
Gold prices hit a record high on Wednesday, surpassing $4,000 per ounce level for the first time in history, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid deepening global economic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions.
According to market data, spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,011.18 per ounce by 0300 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery advanced to $4,033.40 per ounce.
Gold’s remarkable rally has been one of the standout stories of 2025, with prices climbing about 53% so far this year, following a 27% rise in 2024. The rally has been driven by robust central bank purchases, increased demand from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and a weaker U.S. dollar.