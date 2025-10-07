Gold prices skyrocket to all time high of Rs416,778 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continue to climb and per tola bullion shattered all records, soaring past Rs416,000 amid massive buying.

According to the Sarafa Association, per tola gold jumped by Rs1,500 in a single day, while a 10-gram gold bar now trades at Rs357,319. Silver, however, lagged behind, dipping slightly to Rs4,929 per tola.

Gold Prices in Pakistan Today

Unit Current Price Change Gold (Per Tola) 416,000+ +1,500 Gold (10-Gram) 357,319 +1286

Gold frenzy is not limited to Pakistan. Globally, as bullion gold is shining brighter than ever, trading at $3,955 per ounce, with spot gold touching an eye-watering $3,977.19 per ounce.

Experts say this surge is fueled by a weakening dollar, geopolitical tensions, and investor anxiety, making gold the ultimate safe haven in turbulent times.

Analysts warn that gold has already soared 51% this year, and with demand from central banks, ETFs, and retail investors showing no signs of slowing, the rally could push prices even higher.