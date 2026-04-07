Lahore to Manchester Weekly Nonstop PIA Flights starting soon; full details here

LAHORE – Good news for frequent travelers going from Pakistan to the UK as travel is getting easier and more convenient.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to launch a brand-new weekly nonstop flight connecting Lahore with the bustling hub of Manchester. Starting this July, passengers will be able to board a comfortable Boeing 777 and reach their destination in just over eight hours, cutting down travel time and eliminating the hassle of connecting flights.

UK has one of the largest Pakistani diaspora populations in the world, especially in cities like Manchester. Many of these communities trace their roots back to Punjab and other northern regions of Pakistan, and they maintain close familial, cultural, and economic ties with their homeland.

Passengers flying from Manchester to Lahore (PK710) can depart every Friday at 7:30 PM and touch down in Lahore at 7:30 AM, after an eight-hour journey. Meanwhile, the return leg from Lahore to Manchester (PK709) will take off every Saturday at 12:25 PM, arriving in Manchester at 5:00 PM after approximately eight hours and 35 minutes in the air.

This expansion comes as part of PIA’s ambitious strategy to rebuild its international network.

Earlier this year, the national air carrier resumed direct flights from Lahore to London on March 30, marking the end of a six-year hiatus following lifted restrictions on Pakistani carriers. Adding to the momentum, PIA has also introduced three weekly flights from Islamabad to London, signaling a steady but determined growth of its UK operations.