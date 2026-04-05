No More Discounts at PIA as Students, Journalists, ex-Army personnel to pay Full Fare

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ended all discounts previously offered to students, senior citizens, journalists, retired military personnel, and Airports Security Force officials.

The airline administration issued strict instructions to staff at all airports to implement decision immediately. PIA spokesperson confirmed that all concessions have been recalled, and this measure will remain in effect until fuel prices stabilize.

The spokesperson explained that the airline is facing severe financial pressure due to expensive jet fuel, leaving no choice but to scrap discounts across all sectors. Travelers from multiple categories now face full ticket fares, marking a major shift in PIA’s policies that will directly affect thousands nationwide.

PIA Consortium officials warned that Pakistan International Airlines may face closure if jet fuel prices remain high. Jet fuel rates have surged from Rs190 to Rs472 per litre in March due to global supply chain pressures.

Officials criticized the government’s fuel price hikes as unsustainable, noting that fuel makes up 30-40% of airline costs. The increases have pushed domestic fares up by Rs10,000-15,000 and international fares by Rs30,000-40,000, making air travel less affordable and reducing competitiveness abroad.