Punjab to launch digital app for shrine donations, langar distribution

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to introduce a modern digital application to facilitate online donations and ensure transparent distribution of langar (free meals) at shrines across the province.

The initiative will be implemented in phases in line with the government’s digitisation policy, aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and public convenience. In the first phase, separate apps will be developed for the shrines of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (Data Ganj Bakhsh) and Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman, where the project will be launched as a pilot before being expanded to other shrines upon success.

Additionally, a commercial scheme will be developed in the parking area adjacent to Data Darbar Hospital to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta, while chairing a review meeting, directed that the auction process of Auqaf land in the Bahawalpur zone be completed by April 30. He also instructed officials to expedite matters related to cash box income, recovery of dues, court cases involving Auqaf properties, and other pending issues.

He noted that Sufi shrines have historically served as centers of knowledge, love, and tolerance, playing a key role in uniting people of different faiths and backgrounds through their universal message.

Dr Bhutta said that the pilot project of digital cash boxes at shrines did not succeed, as the machines installed by banks were unable to accept old or damaged currency notes, causing inconvenience for visitors wishing to make donations.