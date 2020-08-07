Japan extends grant assistance worth 318m JPY to Pakistan
09:15 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Japan has extended grant assistance worth 318 million Japanese Yen to Pakistan for The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship for fiscal year 2020, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Exchange of Notes and Record of Discussions for the grant were signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Japan MATSUDA Kuninori in Islamabad.
- PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Rajapaksa over election ...11:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan to resume international flight operations at all airports ...10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- NAB rejects allegations of striking plea bargain deal with 2 army ...09:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan skids off runway, splits ...09:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- What do you know about Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project?08:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
'Dirty Dancing' sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey
06:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- A sneak peek inside Selena Gomez's HBO cooking show05:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- John Wick 5 announced, to film back-to-back with 4th installment05:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue: Mahira Khan04:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020