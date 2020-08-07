Japan extends grant assistance worth 318m JPY to Pakistan  
Web Desk
09:15 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
Japan extends grant assistance worth 318m JPY to Pakistan  
Share

ISLAMABAD - Japan has extended grant assistance worth 318 million Japanese Yen to Pakistan for The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship for fiscal year 2020, the Radio Pakistan reported. 

The Exchange of Notes and Record of Discussions for the grant were signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Japan MATSUDA Kuninori in Islamabad.

More From This Category
PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart ...
11:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to resume international flight ...
10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
NAB rejects allegations of striking plea bargain ...
09:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan ...
09:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
What do you know about Ravi Riverfront Urban ...
08:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan appointed Pakistan ...
07:11 PM | 7 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Dirty Dancing' sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey
06:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr