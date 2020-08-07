At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan skids off runway, splits into two

NEW DELHI – An Air India Express passenger plan on Friday skidded off the runway while landing at Calicut airport in Kerala amid heavy rainfall.

The flight which was carrying 184 passengers and 7 crew members including two pilots also broke into two piece after the crash landing and fell into a populated area.

Video of the Air India Express crash. pic.twitter.com/E22G409eYV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 7, 2020

At least 11 people including pilot of the ill-fated plane lost their lives in the incident. Dozens of passengers are being treated at different hospital for their injuries while 15 of them are in critical condition.

Kerala has received heavy rainfall through the day.

More info to follow...