NAB rejects allegations of striking plea bargain deal with 2 army officers
Web Desk
09:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly repudiated the allegations of striking a plea bargain deal with two army officers over alleged financial irregularities.

"There is no case against the said officers in NAB, now or ever before, hence any allegations of striking a plea bargain, therefore does not arise," a NAB spokesman said while categorically repulsing the malicious campaign in social media alleging the involvement of two army officers in irregularities.

"NAB categorically denies the malicious social media campaign against the officers."

