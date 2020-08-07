PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to Lahore today
Web Desk
11:08 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to Lahore today
Share

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Friday).

According to media reports, the premier will hold key meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and members of the provincial assembly.

Imran Khan will also chair meetings of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab and will also inaugurate Ravi Development Authority.

He will also address provincial civil servants, including secretaries, commissioners and police officers through video link.

More From This Category
PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart ...
11:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to resume international flight ...
10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
NAB rejects allegations of striking plea bargain ...
09:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan ...
09:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
What do you know about Ravi Riverfront Urban ...
08:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan appointed Pakistan ...
07:11 PM | 7 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Dirty Dancing' sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey
06:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr