PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to Lahore today
11:08 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Friday).
According to media reports, the premier will hold key meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and members of the provincial assembly.
Imran Khan will also chair meetings of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab and will also inaugurate Ravi Development Authority.
He will also address provincial civil servants, including secretaries, commissioners and police officers through video link.
