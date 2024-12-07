Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab Government Launches Karobar Card To Empower Small Businesses

LAHORE –  In a significant step toward promoting entrepreneurship and economic growth, the Punjab Government has introduced the ‘Karobar Card’ loan scheme to empower small business owners. The initiative offers loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs1 million, enabling eligible entrepreneurs to expand or establish their ventures.

The scheme was announced during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized the critical role small businesses play in driving economic progress and creating employment opportunities.

In addition to the Karobar Card, the Punjab Government launched the ‘Chief Minister Aasan Karobar Financing Scheme,’ targeting medium-sized businesses. This program provides loans of up to Rs30 million with a five-year repayment plan, offering accessible financial support for scaling operations.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to boost Punjab’s industrial and commercial sectors. Other key projects under this vision include the Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme and the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme, both aimed at easing financial burdens and empowering the province’s residents.

With these targeted efforts, the Punjab Government seeks to foster an environment of entrepreneurship, strengthen the local economy, and ensure sustainable growth for businesses and communities across the province.

