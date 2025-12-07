Imran Khan, top PTI Leaders restricted from traveling abroad amid tensions

ISLAMABAD – Top leaders of beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced another blow after being blocked to travel abroad amid tightening of noose.

Punjab Home Department flagged Imran Khan and party top brass to federal authorities, urging strict action in light of the May 9 events. ECL committee backed the move on putting them on No Fly List and the government has now given the green light.

Senior figures of Khan’s party are now on Exit Control List (ECL), accusing them of fueling political unrest and being linked to the May 9 riots. Those now restricted from travel reportedly include Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz. And that’s not all, more PTI stalwarts and allies face fresh travel bans.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi, Usman Dar, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Musarrat Cheema, Kanwal Shauzab, Sheikh Rashid, Major (R) Tahir Sadiq, Raja Basharat, and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi are also placed on No Fly List.

PTI response to DG ISPR

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected recent remarks by ISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who had called Imran Khan a national security threat and accused the party of promoting an anti-military agenda.

PTI leaders, including Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, called these comments as baseless and harmful to democracy. They stressed that Khan’s supporters are rational, defended his role in uniting the youth, and warned that attempts to sideline him or interfere with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s elected government could destabilize the country.