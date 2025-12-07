ISLAMABAD – An Israeli cyber firm is accused of illegally spying on Pakistan, targeting journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders with Predator spyware.

The company’s operations reportedly infiltrated smartphones and even government systems, raising serious concerns about privacy, national security, and Israel’s dark role in global cyber-espionage.

Amnesty International revealed a shocking espionage attempt by Israeli company allegedly engaged in illegal surveillance targeting multiple individuals in Pakistan. Investigations into the Predator Files leak uncovered secret operations of Intellexa, an Israeli cyber firm, exposing its involvement in surveillance campaigns deemed hostile to Pakistan.

The report said Intellexa’s Predator spyware was allegedly used to monitor several individuals, including human rights lawyer in Balochistan. The spyware exploits mobile devices, granting access to private data stored on smartphones and enabling intrusive surveillance of journalists, human rights defenders, and members of civil society.

The company reportedly retained ability to access Predator systems installed within government offices, giving it unprecedented reach into highly sensitive environments.

Amnesty International claimed the sensitive information gathered through these operations remained under the control of the Israeli operator, posing a severe threat to both privacy and national security. In response, Google issued warnings to users in Pakistan and other countries, alerting them to potential spyware attacks targeting their devices.

Human rights groups have expressed deep concern over these revelations, calling this surveillance “dangerous and unethical.” Experts warn that incident shows urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures and international accountability to prevent the misuse of spyware against innocent individuals and government systems.

This alarming report alarmed Pakistanis and the global human rights community, showing growing risks posed by Netanyahu-led government and the urgent need to counter it.