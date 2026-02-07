Lahoris unhappy over Full Fares despite Basant Free Ride announcment

LAHORE – Punjab government’s announcement to provide 60,000 free rides daily during Basant festival failed to materialize, as citizens lamented the arrangements by the provincial administration.

Under this agreement, the government and a private company arranged around 180,000 free rides over the course of the festival. However, contrary to official claims, passengers were charged the full fare, even within city limits. Evidence has emerged showing that the much-publicized “free ride” scheme was nothing more than a verbal announcement, with no practical implementation.

A driver revealed that he got no instructions regarding free rides were given and that all passengers were paying regular fares. The incident sparked criticism over the Punjab government’s credibility and the effectiveness of its festival initiatives.

The promised Basant treat for citizens has now turned into a public relations embarrassment, showing glaring disconnect between official announcements and on-ground reality.