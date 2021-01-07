Bahrain's foreign minister calls Pakistani counterpart to strengthen bilateral ties
Web Desk
09:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on the successful GCC Summit held at Al-Ula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 5 January 2021. He appreciated the positive steps taken by all members of the organization that led to successful resolution of outstanding issues.

Qureshi hoped that the spirit of cooperation will strengthen peace in the region and lead to progress and prosperity.

The two foreign ministers discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organizations, in particular the OIC and the United Nations. Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Bahrain for its support during the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, in November 2020.

Both sides agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working together to enhance bilateral ties.

