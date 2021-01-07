Pakistan's FM Qureshi calls Saudi Arabian, Qatari counterparts
10:00 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to continue consultations on mutual cooperation and regional and international affairs.  

This understanding was reached during the telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi Counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud on Thursday.

The ministers discussed different aspects regarding utilizing joint efforts for promotion of bilateral cooperation and mutual interests on international level. They also exchanged views on diplomatic efforts in resolving disputes among GCC countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called his Qatari counterpart Muhammad Bin Abdul Rehman Al-Thani and said that Pakistan desires best relations with all gulf countries.

He also congratulated his Qatari Counterpart on successful organization of GCC Summit 2021.

