Pakistan's FM Qureshi calls Saudi Arabian, Qatari counterparts
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to continue consultations on mutual cooperation and regional and international affairs.
This understanding was reached during the telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi Counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud on Thursday.
The ministers discussed different aspects regarding utilizing joint efforts for promotion of bilateral cooperation and mutual interests on international level. They also exchanged views on diplomatic efforts in resolving disputes among GCC countries.
Bahrain's foreign minister calls Pakistani ... 09:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from his Bahraini counterpart Dr. ...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called his Qatari counterpart Muhammad Bin Abdul Rehman Al-Thani and said that Pakistan desires best relations with all gulf countries.
He also congratulated his Qatari Counterpart on successful organization of GCC Summit 2021.
- This Pakistani woman dresses up as a bride every Friday, but why? ...10:40 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan's FM Qureshi calls Saudi Arabian, Qatari counterparts10:00 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Bahrain's foreign minister calls Pakistani counterpart to strengthen ...09:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Balochistan constitutes joint investigation committee on Machh ...09:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- New software technology park inaugurated in Islamabad08:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to discuss new TV series ...06:32 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Is Mahira Khan the mother of Zara Noor Abbas? Well, Google said so!05:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Happily unmarried! Mehwish Hayat reflects back on 33 years of her life04:43 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021