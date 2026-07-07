FIFA 2026: Egypt was minutes away from history, then Argentina turned Game Upside Down

ATLANTA – Defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina produced a sensational late comeback to defeat Egypt 3-2 in a breathtaking Round of 16 clash, booking their place in the quarter-finals after overturning a two-goal deficit.

Egypt stunned the South American giants with an electrifying start, taking the lead in the 15th minute through Yasser Ibrahim. The pressure intensified for Argentina in the 21st minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Lionel Messi’s effort was brilliantly denied by the Egyptian goalkeeper, allowing Egypt to hold on to their advantage.

African side appeared to be on course for one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when Mostafa Zeko doubled Egypt’s lead in the 67th minute, putting Argentina on the brink of a shock elimination. But the reigning champions refused to surrender.

Defender Cristian Romero sparked the comeback with a crucial goal in the 79th minute before Lionel Messi redeemed his earlier penalty miss by firing home the equaliser just four minutes later, sending the packed stadium into a frenzy.

With the match seemingly destined for extra time, Enzo Fernández delivered the knockout blow in stoppage time, scoring a dramatic winner to complete an unforgettable 3-2 comeback and keep Argentina’s World Cup title defence alive.

With the thrilling victory, Argentina advance to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, where they will take on the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia.