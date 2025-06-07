17-year-old girl drugged, rapped by close relative in Khanewal

KHANEWAL – A teenage girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by a close relative and his friends in an area of Khanwal, it emerged on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the suspects at Chab Kalan police station on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The victim’s mother has alleged that a close relative called her daughter home on the pretext of domestic chores. Later, the prime suspect and his two friends drugged her and raped, the complainant alleged.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation has been started, adding that the accused will be arrested soon.

Earlier, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her husband by a group of armed men in Hafizabad.

The incident occurred around one month ago but came to public attention only after a clip of assault surfaced online.

According to police sources, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered after the viral circulation of the horrific clip. The case, filed on the complaint of the victim’s husband, nominated four individuals and implicated a total of eight suspects.

The complainant lamented police response as local cops initially refused to register case and instead delayed action. He further claimed that when they approached the District Police Officer’s (DPO) office, a relative of one of the accused, who was posted there, threatened them.

It was only after the objectionable video of the incident went viral online that the DPO took notice and directed immediate action.

Police officials have confirmed that raids are underway to apprehend the accused, and efforts are being made to bring all those involved to justice.