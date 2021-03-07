Banter between robber and shopkeeper goes viral (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Banter between robber and shopkeeper goes viral (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – A video showing a robber and shopkeeper casually talking while taking cash and shampoos is being widely circulated on social media.

The footage shows hilarious moments where the robber shows sympathy towards his victim and offers as much leniency as possible.

“Yes, keep it”, says the sympathetic robber when the shopkeeper asks if he may keep the change.

The robber asks the shopkeeper to give him ‘big notes’ but he fails to oblige because of “there is no work”.

“We also don’t have work”, remarked the robber, “We are doing it because there is no other option”.

“Don’t come again”, said the shopkeeper when the robber was peacefully stepping outside the shop.

The friendly robber quipped “Insha Allah, we won’t”.

The banter is hilarious and the robbery is executed peacefully. Netizens are saying, this can happen only in Pakistan.

Here are some funny responses to the heist.

More From This Category
Shahid Afridi’s family responds to reports of ...
01:55 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Netizens figure out why Shaheen Afridi didn’t ...
12:15 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Canadian biker girl Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot ...
10:16 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Two more goof-ups ...
08:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice ...
02:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
'PTI worker' hurls shoe at PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal ...
01:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan all set for debut in Bollywood
01:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr