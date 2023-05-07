Mehwish Hayat has a fun day at Karachi’s Winterland; see pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood Diva Mehwish Hayat had a fun day at the Karachi Winterland as she dropped new pictures, delighting fans with her latest adventure.

London Nahi Jaunga star shared pictures from her visit that shows her posing in a long jacket and denim at Winterland. A picture shows -10 degrees in the background at the country’s first ice park.

“I had an amazing time at the Grand Opening of Winterland Karachi! The new rides and attractions are perfect for a day out with family and friends. Don't miss out on the fun,” Mehwish captioned the post.

The new ice park offers frozen slides, skid around in bumper cars, ice sculptures, and much more, while people flock to the Winterland to have fun. Amid the scorching heat, people are now having a cool place to go. Some other celebrities including Ushna Shah, Nadia Hussain and also visited the indoor ice park.

Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel. She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.