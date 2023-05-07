Mehwish Hayat has a fun day at Karachi’s Winterland; see pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood Diva Mehwish Hayat had a fun day at the Karachi Winterland as she dropped new pictures, delighting fans with her latest adventure.
London Nahi Jaunga star shared pictures from her visit that shows her posing in a long jacket and denim at Winterland. A picture shows -10 degrees in the background at the country’s first ice park.
“I had an amazing time at the Grand Opening of Winterland Karachi! The new rides and attractions are perfect for a day out with family and friends. Don't miss out on the fun,” Mehwish captioned the post.
The new ice park offers frozen slides, skid around in bumper cars, ice sculptures, and much more, while people flock to the Winterland to have fun. Amid the scorching heat, people are now having a cool place to go. Some other celebrities including Ushna Shah, Nadia Hussain and also visited the indoor ice park.
Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel. She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
