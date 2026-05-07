Trump optimistic on quick end to Iran war as negotiations advance

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump expressed optimism over a potential agreement with Iran, claiming that Tehran has agreed, among other conditions, to forgo nuclear weapons.

Speaking unexpectedly to journalists in his office alongside several UFC stars, Trump said negotiations over the past 24 hours had been productive and that a deal was increasingly likely.

Trump emphasized that Iran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons and hinted that the media reports about a 30-day deadline for a resolution are flexible, stressing that no hard deadline exists for achieving a diplomatic solution.

He also indicated that if Iran agrees to the stipulated terms, the US “Epic Fury” operation would end, and the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened for all parties, including Iran.

However, Trump warned that if Iran fails to agree, bombing operations could resume, potentially with even greater intensity.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei stated that the country is reviewing proposals from the United States aimed at ending the conflict.

He stressed that genuine negotiations require sincerity rather than coercion or threats and said Iran would communicate its final position to Pakistan once it has reached a decision.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, issued a firm warning to the United States, asserting that Iran will not bow to any threats and that the Islamic Republic fears no power.

He added that Muslims answer only to God and will not succumb to external pressure. Pezeshkian criticized the current global system for increasing injustice, lawlessness, and oppression, and emphasized Iran’s role as a responsible state committed to moral principles, justice, and stability.

China Declares US-Israel war against Iran Illegal

In a parallel diplomatic development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned US and Israeli military actions against Iran as illegal, describing the Middle East as entering a critical phase.

Speaking during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, Wang called for an immediate and complete ceasefire and stressed the importance of direct negotiations between all parties to reduce tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi welcomed China’s principled stance and highlighted that Iran-China cooperation would continue to strengthen. Experts note that Beijing’s remarks come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, as global powers accelerate diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis.