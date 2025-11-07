Action-oriented partnerships, bold solutions urged at Pakistan Water Week 2025

ISLAMABAD – The fifth Pakistan Water Week concluded in the federal capital on Friday with a strong call for collective action and long-term partnerships to tackle the country’s worsening water and climate challenges.

Organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), CGIAR Policy Innovations, CGIAR Climate Action, and supported by the EU, FCDO, UNICEF, and ICIMOD, the five-day event brought together scientists, policymakers, and civil society representatives to discuss pathways from scarcity to sustainability.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal said that water lies at the heart of Pakistan’s food security, energy stability, and environmental health — yet remains among the most threatened resources due to the mounting impacts of climate change.

She noted that this year’s theme, “From Scarcity to Sustainability: Collaborative Pathways for Water, Food, and Climate Resilience,” reflected the urgency of transforming how Pakistan manages and safeguards its water resources.

The minister highlighted the government’s recent initiatives, including the completion of the National Adaptation Plan and National Climate Finance Strategy, which aim to mobilise investments for climate-smart irrigation, renewable energy, and integrated water management. She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to nature-based solutions, such as watershed restoration, mangrove conservation, and ecosystem-based flood control, under the Prime Minister’s vision of a Climate-Resilient Pakistan.

Dr Shezra praised young innovators showcased during Water Week for developing solutions in smart irrigation and digital water monitoring, adding that empowering youth and women was key to lasting change. She also commended IWMI and PCRWR for their continued leadership, and thanked development partners, including FCDO, GIZ, UNICEF, ACIAR, FAO, World Bank, EU, and ADB, for supporting Pakistan’s water and climate resilience agenda.

Citing the FCDO-funded WRAP Programme implemented by IWMI as a model of research translated into action, she urged that future Water Weeks focus on measurable outcomes and tangible progress.

“The government alone cannot overcome this crisis,” Dr Shezra said, stressing the need for stronger collaboration with international partners like IWMI to build resilience and secure Pakistan’s water future.

The session was also attended by IWMI Country Representative Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Deputy Director Dr Rachel McDonnell, and International Director Mohsin Hafeez.

The five-day conference featured 24 panel discussions, including a High-Level Panel ahead of COP30 in Brazil, covering topics such as the media’s role in communicating climate, smart solar irrigation, groundwater governance, water accounting, and climate-resilient agriculture.